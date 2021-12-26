Swiss to allow simple legal gender transition from Jan. 1

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi ZURICH (Reuters) - People in Switzerland will be able to legally change gender by a visit to the civil registry office from Jan. 1, putting the country at the forefront of Europe's gender self-identification movement. Switzerland joins Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Norway as one of the few countries on the continent that allow a person to legally change gender without hormone therapy, medical diagnosis or further evaluation or bureaucratic steps. Under the new rules written into Switzerland's civil code, anyone aged 16 and above who is not under legal guardianship wi...