Fox News host slammed for comparing Fauci to Nazi 'angel of death' doctor
Lara Logan Screengrab

Fox News host Lara Logan recently shared an awful opinion of the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. During an appearance on Fox News Primetime, Logan laid out a comparison of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NAIAD) director to Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who performed dangerous experiments on Holocaust prisoners at Auschwitz-Birkenau during World War II.

“What you see on Dr. Fauci, this is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them,” Logan said as she referenced Fauci’s recent remarks about COVID and his efforts to mitigate the virus.

"This is what people say to me, that he doesn't represent science to them. He represents Joseph Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps. And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this,"

Video