Arab League readmits Syria as relations with Assad normalise

The Arab League readmitted Syria after more than a decade of suspension on Sunday, consolidating a regional push to normalise ties with President Bashar al-Assad. The decision said Syria could resume its participation in Arab League meetings immediately, while calling for a resolution of the crisis resulting from Syria's civil war, including the flight of refugees to neighbouring countries and drug smuggling across the region.
Tucker Carlson ally serves notice to Fox News: 'He knows where a lot of bodies are buried'
May 07, 2023
According to close associates of ousted Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, the conservative network can expect an onslaught of attacks now that the dust has settled over his firing.
Axios founder Mike Allen is reporting that Carlson is planning to go to war with his former employers and that it is going to get ugly very soon.
According to his report, "Tucker Carlson is preparing to unleash allies to attack Fox News in an effort to bully the network into letting him work for — or start — a right-wing rival."
Carlson's attorney Bryan Freedman told Axios, "The idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous."
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Leaked video shows frustrated DeSantis worrying about Trump voters: 'I have to figure out how to do this'
The report notes that Carlson and Twitter honcho Elon Musk have been in contact and that "Carlson is busy plotting a media empire of his own. But he needs Fox to let him out of his contract, which expires in January 2025 — after the presidential election."
"We're told Carlson has been contacted by outlets — including the right-wing Rumble and Newsmax — that offered to pay him more than his Fox contract," Allen wrote.
One confidante of the fired Fox host gave a preview of what to expect, telling Axios that Carlson "knows where a lot of bodies are buried, and is ready to start drawing a map."
Leaked video shows frustrated DeSantis worrying about Trump voters: 'I have to figure out how to do this'
May 07, 2023
In a leaked video of 2018 debate prep obtained by ABC News, now-Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) expressed frustration at his inability to respond to test questions in a way that wouldn't "piss off' Donald Trump voters.
According to the report, DeSantis was working with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to get ready for a debate as he made his first bid for statewide office and was struggling over how to "not alienate Donald Trump's base."
"Is there any issue upon which you disagree with President Trump?" DeSantis is asked by Gaetz during the mock debate sessions, with ABC reporting, "'I have to figure out how to do this,' then-Congressman DeSantis replied, while letting out a deep sigh."
He then complained, "Obviously there is, because I mean I voted contrary to him in the Congress. I have to frame it in a way that's not going to piss off all his voters."
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Texas GOPer 'needs to be removed from office' over 'unconscionable' Allen shooting remarks: colleague
The report notes, "ABC News obtained nearly two and a half hours of raw internal tapes of DeSantis' 2018 debate prep sessions that have not previously been made public. His comments in the videos provide a rare glimpse into how the Florida governor, who is now poised to enter the 2024 Republican primary, had previously calculated how to effectively appeal to Donald Trump's fiercely loyal base while also working to carve out his own lane as a candidate -- a balance that DeSantis may need to hone if he is to secure the party's nomination in 2024."
DeSantis also worried about how some of his answers would play to the audience.
"At another point in the session, DeSantis dismisses some of his team's suggestions regarding how to hit at his opponent," ABC reported, with DeSantis stating, "Some of the ones that are digs, I don't think they work. I think it makes me look like an assh---."
GOP Oversight chair worries DOJ will upstage him: 'Do not indict Hunter Biden before Wednesday'
May 07, 2023
Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chair of the House Oversight Committee, worried on Sunday that the Department of Justice might indict Hunter Biden on gun charges before a press conference could expose his alleged corruption.
During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Comer said he gave the FBI until Wednesday to release documents about Biden.
"What if they decide to indict Hunter Biden for having a gun illegally before your press conference?" Bartiromo wondered.
"My message to the Department of Justice is very loud and clear," Comer replied. "Do not indict Hunter Biden before Wednesday when you have the opportunity to see the evidence that the House Oversight Committee will produce with respect to the web of LLCs, with respect to the number of adversarial countries that this family influence peddled in."
"This is not just about the president's son," he added. "This is about the entire Biden family, including the president of the United States."
Comer claimed to know "exactly what this family was doing."
"And by all accounts from the media reports that we're getting, what they're looking at charging Hunter Biden on is a slap on the wrist," the lawmaker complained. "It's a drop in the bucket. So Wednesday will be a very big day for the American people in getting the facts presented to them so that they can know the truth."
