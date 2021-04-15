Taiwan president tells Biden's emissaries island will counter China's 'adventurous manoeuvres' with U.S.

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday told emissaries visiting at U.S. President Joe Biden's request that the island would work with the United States to deter 'adventurous manoeuvres and provocations' amid threats from Chinese military activities. Former senior U.S. officials, including former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg, are visiting Taipei in a trip to signal Biden's commitment to Taiwan and its democracy. Tsai told the U.S. delegation in a meeting at the Presidential Office that Chinese military ...