Taiwan presidential front-runner says he can keep peace with China

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Leading Taiwan presidential candidate William Lai wrote in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that he could keep the peace with China if elected, reiterating his willingness for talks without preconditions and a pledge to boost defences. Lai, Taiwan's vice president and the candidate for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has consistently led the majority of opinion polls ahead of the January election. President Tsai Ing-wen cannot run again after two terms in office. In a commentary piece, Lai said that despite the military and economic challenges from China, ...
Trump's long-time Elvis obsession continues as he brags he's drawing larger crowds than the rocker
July 04, 2023
Donald Trump has long been obsessed with Elvis Presley, even going so far as to tell an audience that people said he looked like Elvis. Now he's comparing his rallies with concerts by the late rockstar.
On his social media site, Trump shared a link to an article claiming that the former rocker couldn't pull in the same crowds that he could.
Screen capture of Donald Trump's Truth Social post
Elvis' largest crowd was about 60,000 people, WRKR reported. Trump's recent rally pulled in about 50,000 people, according to the Secret Service estimations. That wasn't enough for Trump, who falsely claimed he had 75,000.
During the era of Elvis concerts, 60,000 was a pretty hefty sum. The population of the United States was closer to 220 million when Elvis died and 216 million in 1975 when he had his biggest concert. By comparison, the U.S. population today is over 332 million people. Calculating the percentage of the population, Elvis had a much larger crowd per capita.
But according to the Elvis website Sony runs, the largest crowd for Elvis was 1.5 billion.
"Elvis' 1973 Aloha from Hawaii show had more viewership than the 1969 moon landing," the site explained.
When Trump was first inaugurated, however, then-press secretary Sean Spicer claimed that the new president had the largest inauguration crowd in history, "period!" It was given a "Pants on Fire" rating from Politifact at the time. Spicer now says he was focusing on people that were watching online as well as in person. Former President Barack Obama was the first president to be inaugurated in the era of web video. Neither Facebook, YouTube or Twitter had the live streaming option in 2009. Most who watched the Obama inauguration did so on television. He drew the top rating of all time at 37.8 million viewers. Trump's viewership was 30.7 million.
While visiting Elvis' hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi, in 2018, Trump told the audience that the two men were just alike.
“I shouldn’t say this. You’ll say I’m very conceited ’cause I’m not,” Trump said during a campaign event for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. “But other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up, they said I looked like Elvis. You see that? Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment. I am thrilled to be back in Tupelo. I love Tupelo, home of thousands of hard-working American patriots and the proud birthplace of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis. Elvis! We love Elvis."
"We love Elvis, don’t we?” Trump continued. “In fact, we just gave Elvis the Medal of Freedom award at the White House."
Trump awarded Presley the Metal of Freedom posthumously on Nov. 16, 2018. The star allegedly died of a heart attack in 1977. He also awarded Babe Ruth and far-right Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia the award.
When Trump spoke about "The King," he said he was right there with him.
“At the end of a performance [by Presley], oftentimes the fans would go so wild — I was there once in Las Vegas at the Hilton,” Trump claimed, People Magazine said, citing the White House transcript. “The fans were ripping the place apart, screaming. They were going crazy.”
Trump then botched one of the most infamous Elvis sayings.
“And they announced, ‘Elvis has left the house. Elvis….’ If they didn’t say that, I think I’d still be there," Trump claimed. “Maybe I wouldn’t be here. But they had to do that. ‘Elvis has gone. Elvis has left.'"
The saying was, "Elvis has left the building."
CONTINUE READINGShow less
'Corrosive to the rule of law': Legal analyst demands law enforcement hold Trump accountable
July 04, 2023
A prominent legal analyst on Tuesday called on law enforcement to hold Donald Trump accountable for the Jan. 6 insurrection and subsequent actions, citing the recent arrest of a Jan. 6 defendant found heavily armed near former President Barack Obama’s Washington D.C. home.
NBC News legal analyst Glenn Kirschner in a YouTube video said President Joe Biden had been asked by world leaders why Trump hadn’t yet been held to account for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Taylor Taranto, 37 of Seattle, had two guns, 400 rounds of ammunition, and a machete in his van that he appeared to be living in when he was arrested Thursday, NBC News reports.
“Yesterday leaders from around the world you know, the heads of democracies around the globe, are asking President Biden why? Why hasn't Donald Trump been held accountable for the insurrection?” Kirschner said.
“We don't know what President Biden tells them in reply, but Donald Trump's continued, supremely dangerous conduct going unaddressed by our law enforcement authorities is so infuriating.”
Kirschner said Trump poses an ongoing threat to public safety and American democracy.
“I am sick and tired of Donald Trump endangering our communities, endangering our society and endangering American democracy with nothing being done to address the danger,” Kirschner said.
Kirschner in the video notes that Trump on his Truth Social website posted Barack Obama’s Washington D.C. home address, which Taranto reposted.
Kirschner in a description of the video described the posting of Obama’s address as “a staggering show of disregard for the safety of another former president.”
Taranto traveled to the nation’s Capital on the invitation of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.), who offered Jan. 6 defendants an opportunity to view security footage from the insurrection for use in their defense.
“It's so disheartening, it's so corrosive to the rule of law. It's the antithesis of justice,” Kirschner said of Trump’s actions.
“And justice matters.”
Watch the video below or click here.
Trump's danger continues: he posts Obama's home address; armed Trump supporter heads to the addresswww.youtube.com
CONTINUE READINGShow less
8-year-old accidentally shot by teen brother with a gun found in their car
July 04, 2023
An 8-year-old child was shot in the chest while in a Walmart parking lot of Choctaw, Oklahoma, on Independence Day when his teen brother was playing with the gun.
According to KOCO, the police on the scene initially told them that the gun belonged to an Oklahoma City police officer. Later the police told reporters that the children were simply related to an OKC PD officer.
"Officials said another adult had accompanied the boys and was inside the store when the shooting happened," said KOCO.
The child was treated at the scene but was then flown to a hospital and is awaiting surgery.
Police say the shooting was an accident.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
