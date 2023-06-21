Taiwan reports Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through strait

TAIPEI (Reuters) -A Chinese aircraft carrier group led by the vessel Shandong sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, Taiwan's defence ministry said, amid heightened military tension over the island Beijing claims as its own territory. The ministry said the Shandong, commissioned in 2019, had sailed in a southerly direction through the western part of the strait, and it had dispatched "appropriate forces" to monitor the Chinese activities. The aircraft carrier participated in Chinese military drills around Taiwan in April, operating in the western Pacific. In March last year, ...