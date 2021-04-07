Taiwan says they may shoot down Chinese drones in South China Sea

By Yimou Lee TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan has spotted Chinese drones circling the Taipei-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea and may shoot them down if they stray too close, a government minister said on Wednesday, a move that could dramatically increase tensions with Beijing. Speaking at parliament, Lee Chung-wei, who heads the Ocean Affairs Council under whose purview the Coast Guard falls, said that they had recently spotted Chinese drones circling the Pratas, though they have not flown over the islands. "They have never entered our restricted waters and airspace, they've just flo...
Warnings of attempt to 'sabotage' diplomacy as Israel reportedly attacks Iranian ship
April 07, 2021
Israel reportedly informed U.S. officials that it was behind a Tuesday mine attack on an Iranian vessel stationed in the Red Sea, a dangerous escalation that came on the same day American and Iranian negotiators took part in European-led talks in Vienna on the 2015 nuclear agreement.
The timing of the attack, which Iranian media outlets reported Tuesday without assigning blame, raised suspicions that it was carried out with the express purpose of undermining steps toward a diplomatic solution on the nuclear accord. In 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump violated the agreement, which Israel's right-wing government has opposed from the beginning.
<p>"Israel appears to be stepping up attacks on Iran to undermine diplomacy," <a href="https://twitter.com/mashabani/status/1379506428176695300" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">argued</a> Mohammad Ali Shabani, editor of Amwaj.media. "Same Catch 22 for Tehran as before: respond, and get blamed. Don't respond, and invite further attacks. One exit: Statements of condemnation from Iran's counterparts in Vienna."</p><p>Jamal Abdi, president of the National Iranian American Council, <a href="https://twitter.com/jabdi/status/1379522339612819456" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted</a> in response to the mine attack that "some U.S. lawmakers advocate for Israel to be in the room for any talks with Iran, presumably so they can blow negotiations up from the inside as well as the outside."</p><p>The <em>New York Times</em> <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/06/world/middleeast/israel-iran-ship-mine-attack.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported</a> that while Israeli officials had yet to publicly comment on the attack as of Tuesday night, "an American official said the Israelis had notified the United States that its forces had struck the [Iranian] vessel at about 7:30 am local time."</p><p>"There was no official Iranian confirmation of the attack as of Tuesday night," the <em>Times</em> noted, "but several Telegram social media channels operated by members of the Revolutionary Guards blamed Israel for the explosion."</p><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfX0%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1379517604759408640&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F04%2F07%2Fwarnings-attempt-sabotage-diplomacy-israel-reportedly-attacks-iranian-ship&sessionId=494ca63e45d8f58da489720d8d2cfbefa3eb8481&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=1ead0c7%3A1617660954974&width=550px" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 656px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe><p>Saeed Khatizadeh, a spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry, <a href="https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2021/04/07/648947/Iranian-merchant-vessel-Saviz-struck-by-blast-in-Red-Sea,-suffers-minor-damage-Official" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">told</a> reporters Wednesday morning that "no fatalities were caused by the incident, and technical evaluations on how the incident occurred and its origins are underway."</p><p>The reported Israeli attack took place as Biden administration officials joined representatives from Europe, Iran, and other parties to the nuclear accord to discuss a potential U.S. return to the 2015 agreement, which Biden says he supports.</p><p>Abbas Araghchi, Iran's deputy foreign minister and lead negotiator in the talks, <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/iran-nuclear-deal-vienna-talks/2021/04/06/02ac1afe-93e4-11eb-aadc-af78701a30ca_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> Tuesday that the talks are on "the right track" but "it's too soon to say it has been successful."</p><p>Anti-war groups in the United States are <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/04/02/breakthrough-weve-been-hoping-iran-eu-announce-talks-bring-us-back-nuclear-deal" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">hoping for a diplomatic breakthrough</a> following years of saber-rattling by Trump, whose aggressive rhetoric and actions repeatedly dragged the U.S. and Iran to the brink of all-out military conflict.</p><p>"The American people, and the Iranian-American community in particular, want the Biden administration to resolve our ongoing disputes with Iran through diplomacy," Abdi said in a statement earlier this week. "Under Trump, the specter of war loomed large and was only narrowly avoided. It is encouraging to see renewed momentum toward a return to the deal under Biden."</p><p>"The U.S. can't afford to let this window pass without restoring the strong nonproliferation agreement that already navigated the difficult politics of Washington and Tehran," he added. "It is time to reseal the deal."</p>
Republicans have a plan to maintain power -- and it just might work
April 07, 2021
As the Brennan Center for Justice summarizes, Republican state legislators across the country "have introduced 361 bills with restrictive provisions [on voting] in 47 states," a 43% increase from the 253 "restrictive bills" in process in mid-February:
These measures have begun to be enacted. Five restrictive bills have already been signed into law. In addition, at least 55 restrictive bills in 24 states are moving through legislatures: 29 have passed at least one chamber, while another 26 have had some sort of committee action (e.g., a hearing, an amendment, or a committee vote).
The Jim Crow Republican Party's attempt to keep Black people in Georgia from voting is a preview of a national plan to turn the United States into a type of authoritarian state. On paper, "Republicanistan" will be a democracy — but one where one party has rigged the elections so it almost always wins, and the "opposition" must meet almost impossible standards to even be on the ballot. Even then, as seen in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, with Donald Trump's coup attempt and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Jim Crow Republicans will look for ways to change the rules or nullify the outcome.
In public statements, leading Republicans have basically admitted that their efforts to nullify multiracial democracy are not driven by concerns about "voter fraud" or "voter security" but rather by the desire for power and control.
<p>This has fueled an inevitable counter-narrative from the right wing and its enablers, in which the American people are being told, to borrow from Trump's command, not to believe their lying eyes.</p><p>The mainstream media largely insists on <a href="https://www.salon.com/2021/04/03/as-voting-issue-gets-white-hot-we-cant-afford-to-duck-the-moral-implications/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">covering the Republican war on democracy as a partisan battle</a> <a href="https://morningshots.thebulwark.com/p/the-politics-of-retaliation" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">rather than as an attack on democracy itself by one of the country's two institutional political parties. </a></p><p>There are claims by some stenographers of current events — those who inhabit the "church of the savvy" and take the "view from nowhere" — that <a href="https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/22368044/georgia-sb202-voter-suppression-democracy-big-lie" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">the Jim Crow Republican Party's attempts to stop Black and brown people from voting may be unseemly, but to claim that they are "racist" or "white supremacist" in nature is hysterical and exaggerated. </a></p><p>Such claims are just working in defense of the Jim Crow Republicans. Their anti-democracy attacks are precision-targeted against Black and brown communities. Moreover, these attacks are legitimated by racist insinuations that Black voters are "irresponsible" or <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/03/13/arizona-quality-votes-kavanagh/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">that their votes are "low quality"</a> because of alleged fraud or vote theft in "urban areas." These lies echo earlier falsehoods that the white right used during the Jim Crow reign of terror to keep Black Americans from voting.</p><p><a href="http://https//www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/03/30/no-georgias-new-voting-law-is-not-return-jim-crow/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Other defenses of the Jim Crow Republican attacks on Black and brown voters</a> include such arguments that the recently-enacted Georgia law does not explicitly mention race or party affiliation and thus cannot be "racist." In fact, Jim Crow laws of the 19th and 20th centuries rarely, if ever, made explicit references to prohibiting Black people from voting. Contrary to popular belief, there were no flashing neon signs proclaiming that Black people could not vote. Instead, Jim Crow was enforced through apparently race-neutral laws that in practice were explicitly designed to keep Black people from voting: poll taxes, literacy tests, property tests, the "grandfather clause" and all-white primaries in which the Southern Democrats — who held an effective monopoly over the region's politics at the time — could determine who was allowed to vote. (Poor white people were impacted by some of these laws as well. They were collateral damage in upholding white supremacy.)</p><p>In total, Jim Crow was a society-wide system and culture in which violence and other threats of punishment made it clear that Black people were not allowed to participate as equal members of the polity.</p><p>Some on the right and elsewhere have tried to defend the Jim Crow Republican Party's attacks on Black and brown people's voting rights in Georgia by admitting that these laws <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/elections/georgia-faces-growing-number-legal-challenges-over-new-voting-law-n1262478" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">may have a disparate impact on communities of color but do not have racist "intent."</a></p><p>First, that is objectively untrue. Second, such claims are cousin to the familiar deflections and excuse-making tropes such as: "He or she doesn't have a racist bone in their body." Unfortunately, no such X-ray machine, MRI scanner or other technology exists to make such a determination. What is left then for the diagnosis? We can only look at actions and outcomes. By those criteria, the Jim Crow Republican Party and the broader white right's attacks on multiracial democracy are racist and white supremacist.</p><p>Here is the most naked and dishonest attempt at deflection by the Jim Crow Republicans and their propaganda machine. They claim that the Georgia "voting security" bill <a href="https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/mar/29/josh-holmes/facts-about-georgias-ban-food-water-giveaways-vote/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">does not in fact forbid giving food and water</a> to people who are in line waiting to vote. The bill explicitly states that very thing. This is a reminder that Joseph Goebbels' "Big Lie" is sustained in practice by many little and medium-sized lies.</p><p>Black conservatives are playing their assigned role — one that can be highly lucrative — as human defense shields for white racism. They are cheerleaders for the Jim Crow Republican Party, and their task now is to argue that to protest, resist or fight back against the Georgia's anti-democracy laws and others across the country is somehow infantilizing to Black Americans. There is no reasonable way to parse the internal logic — or lack thereof — in these self-tormented claims. </p><p>All that is necessary to decipher the behavior of today's Black conservatives is to understand that these are the same people who argue that the vast majority of Black people who choose to vote for the Democratic Party are stuck on some kind of "plantation" and are incapable of "thinking for themselves" — because they choose not to support a political party that is nearly all-white and has slid into neofascism, racism and overt white supremacy. </p><p>All the smog and poisonous distractions being emitted by the Jim Crow Republicans and their allies to hide and obfuscate their hostile intent towards multiracial democracy are pierced by a single image. When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the new Republican anti-democracy law into effect on March 25, he did so under a painting of a Southern "plantation," better described as a slave labor prison camp where Black human property was tortured and worked to death.</p><p>On the power of such imagery, <a href="https://www.inquirer.com/opinion/georgia-governor-brian-kemp-painting-slave-plantation-20210326.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">commentator Will Bunch writes with great clarity</a>:</p> <blockquote> The fitting symbolism is somehow both shocking and unsurprising. In using the antebellum image of the notorious Callaway Plantation — in a region where enslaved Black people seeking freedom were hunted with hounds — in Wilkes County, Ga., as the backdrop for signing a bill that would make it a crime to hand water to a thirsty voter waiting on Georgia's sometimes hours-long voter lines, the GOP governor was sending a clear message about race and human rights in the American South.<br/>The portrait of the plantation was the starkest reminder of Georgia's history of white racism that spans slavery, Jim Crow segregation, the rebirth of the modern Ku Klux Klan, and today's voter purges targeting Black and brown voters — but it wasn't the only one. At the very moment that Kemp was signing the law with his all-white posse, a Black female Georgia lawmaker — Rep. Park Cannon — who'd knocked on the governor's door in the hopes of watching the bill signing was instead dragged away and arrested by state troopers, in a scene that probably had the Deep South's racist sheriffs of yesteryear like Bull Connor or Jim Clark smiling in whatever fiery hellhole they now inhabit. ...<br/>In 2021, it's tempting to call Kemp signing the bill in front of the plantation painting "ironic," when in fact it's all too fitting. Understanding the symbolism here helps us to understand what's really important, that the voting law is the latest cruel iron link in an unbroken chain of white supremacy that extends all the way <a href="https://www.inquirer.com/columnists/attytood/1619-project-pulitzer-prize-controversy-nikole-hannah-jones-20200512.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">back to 1619</a>, when the first slave ship arrived in North American soil. <br/> </blockquote> <p>While the Jim Crow era may feel like centuries ago to many younger Americans, that regime was only defeated some 60 years ago. Many of the resisters, survivors, enforcers, enablers and beneficiaries of that criminal regime are alive now. Those who were and are part of <a href="https://www.salon.com/2021/03/09/naacp-head-on-the-lawsuit-against-trump-we-have-to-cut-the-head-off-white-supremacy/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">the activist and protest tradition of the Black Freedom Struggle</a> are warning the public about the peril embodied by the Republican Party and white right's attack on multiracial democracy in Georgia and across the country. These defenders of democracy know evil when they see it. Their warnings are not hysteria or hyperbole.</p><p>Ultimately, America is in a war against itself for the soul of its democracy and future. Republicanistan is much closer to becoming reality than many Americans would like to believe. We cannot allow the allure of organized forgetting or President Biden's early successes to distract us from vigilance in defense of American democracy. </p>
Morning Joe discovers an unusual request Matt Gaetz made when asking Trump for a blanket pardon
April 07, 2021
During an MSNBC "Morning Joe" panel discussion on a reported request by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) from former president Donald Trump for a blanket pardon before the Trump left office, one commentator noted one startling detail in the bombshell New York Times' reporting.
According to the Times' Michael Schmidt what Gaetz was looking for what could be characterized as the "ultimate get out of jail card" for any and all crimes he made have committed in his lifetime, which the White House balked at, with Schmidt adding, "Gaetz wanted this blanket pardon, this sort of we will wipe everything off of the slate and, in all the pardons that Trump did that have come out, we have not seen any sort of blanket pardon for anyone where it just sort of said, 'okay, whatever you did in your life, we're giving you a clean slate.' Most of the pardons have come with a specific crime that the person was accused of."
<p>That led NYT columnist Michelle Goldberg to make an observation about the report.</p><p>"I would say a couple things," Goldberg began. "First of all, I would be very curious to know the reporting says that Matt Gaetz sought a pardon for himself and unidentified congressional allies. It would be really interesting to know who those allies were and if they understood that they were part of this request and maybe Congress should investigate because it's something of an admission of guilt if you're asking the white house to pardon you for unspecified crimes. But it's also striking to me, you're right, that very few people are defending Matt Gaetz but there's also not much yet of a drumbeat for him to leave, which I think you would see if this was a Democratic member of Congress."</p><p>Watch below:</p><p><br/></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="02c3acb294a3fec4ee4417cb3445c510" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IgApX3xO3S4?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">MSNBC 04 07 2021 06 05 53</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgApX3xO3S4" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>
