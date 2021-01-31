Taiwan says Chinese fighters and US aircraft both entered defense zone

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Six Chinese fighter aircraft and a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday, the island's defence ministry said, in an unusual admission of U.S. military activity. Tensions have spiked over the last week or so after Taiwan reported multiple Chinese fighters and bombers flying into the zone last weekend, in an area close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the northern part of the South China Sea. The Chinese missions coincided with a U.S. aircraft carrier group entering the South China Sea for w...