Taiwan says Chinese fighters and US aircraft both entered defense zone

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Six Chinese fighter aircraft and a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday, the island's defence ministry said, in an unusual admission of U.S. military activity. Tensions have spiked over the last week or so after Taiwan reported multiple Chinese fighters and bombers flying into the zone last weekend, in an area close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the northern part of the South China Sea. The Chinese missions coincided with a U.S. aircraft carrier group entering the South China Sea for w...
Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.LEARN MORE
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Mitch McConnell adviser hands GOP tips to turn Marjorie Taylor Greene into the 'most useless congressperson'
January 31, 2021
Appearing on CNN on Sunday morning, a GOP consultant and adviser to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) claimed the Republican Party needs to sideline Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R -GA) immediately before she becomes the face of the party and causes irreparable damage.
Speaking with host Abby Phillip, Scott Jennings said he didn't want to see Greene expelled -- saying that is the job of the voters -- but Republicans need to make sure she is weakened to the point where she is of no value to her constituents.
"I actually don't think she should be expelled because I think voters should decide who represents them, but I think voters need all the information and I think the Republican Party, however, can decide who is allowed to carry its banner," Jennings explained. "I think the party and Kevin McCarthy ought to strip her of her committees, I think they ought to say we are not associated with this person."
"She can be a congressperson but it would become immediately apparent to the people in Georgia that they've got the weakest and most useless congressperson up there because she is not allowed to be associated with one of the two major parties," he added.
Watch below:
<p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1a764335d2b2a1e09f5f6d0b37ca1a1e" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Me8et3jPYJU?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">CNN 01 31 2021 08 30 07</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Me8et3jPYJU&feature=youtu.be" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Vaccinated Democratic congressman tests positive for COVID-19
January 31, 2021
Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) is the latest lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus.
According to CNN, Lynch had already received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine prior to President Joe Biden's inaugural ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 20. At the time, Lynch also tested negative.
<p>On Friday, Jan. 29, his office <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/30/politics/stephen-lynch-tests-positive-covid/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">released a statement indicating that the congressman was tested again earlier this week</a> after one of his staff members tested positive for the virus. Now, his spokeswoman Molly Rose Tarpey has confirmed that his latest results have come back positive. </p><p>"This afternoon U.S. Representative Stephen F. Lynch received a positive test result for COVID-19 after a staff member in the Congressman's Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week," Tarpey said in a statement.</p><p>Although Lynch's diagnosis is different from most, the publication also<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/30/politics/stephen-lynch-tests-positive-covid/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> explains the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine</a> and references the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) timeline to build immunity after receiving the COVID vaccination. </p><p><em>Covid-19 vaccines prevent illness but do not necessarily prevent infection. If someone tests positive and doesn't get sick, the vaccine has worked as intended. If someone tests positive within a few weeks of receiving the second dose, it may be because the vaccine hasn't yet fully kicked in.</em></p><p>The public health agency's website also offers an explanation of the COVID vaccine immunity timeline emphasizing that it does take time to build protection against the virus after being vaccinated. </p>The CDC website also reads, "It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity (protection against the virus that causes COVID-19) after vaccination. That means it's possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and still get sick."
CONTINUE READING Show less
Demands for Marjorie Taylor Greene's removal grow: 'There must be consequences for her actions'
January 31, 2021
Demands that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene be expelled from the House of Representatives or at least removed from her committee assignments are growing, with pressure coming from Democratic lawmakers as well as progressive activists who say the Georgia Republican's "dangerous ideas have no place in Congress."
In a short period of time, Greene has become notorious for, among other things: perpetuating former President Donald Trump's baseless claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly insurrection at the U.S. capitol on January 6; callously lying about a number of mass shootings as well as harassing David Hogg, a student who survived the Parkland massacre; spreading racist, Islamophobic, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, including one suggesting that a "Jewish space laser" is to blame for a 2018 wildfire in California; and expressing support for the execution of prominent Democrats.
<p>A MoveOn <a href="https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/remove-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-from-the-house-education-and-labor-committees-1" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">petition </a>calling on GOP leadership to remove Greene from the House Education and Labor Committees had garnered more than180,000 signatures as of Saturday afternoon.</p><p>Matt Hildreth of RuralOrganizing.org started the petition, in which he wrote:</p><em>Rep. Greene supports the QAnon cult and has called deadly school shootings "false-flag" operations by gun-control groups. She even accosted and harassed Parkland student and activist David Hogg on Capitol Hill. Back in 2019, Republicans removed Rep. Steve King of Iowa from the Judiciary and Agriculture Committees in response to his support for white nationalists. Based on this precedent, Republican House leaders must remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee appointments.</em><p><em>Human Rights Campaign (HRC) president Alphonso David on Friday<a href="https://www.hrc.org/press-releases/human-rights-campaign-mccarthy-must-immediately-remove-greene-from-her-committee-assignments" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> said</a> that the revelations that Greene "openly endorsed executing public officials and harassed a teenage victim of gun violence, is deeply disturbing."</em></p><p>"Congresswoman Greene has demonstrated her lack of regard for our democracy and its institutions," David added, "choosing instead to fan the flames of division and hate—the same elements motivating the domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol just three weeks ago."</p><p>Emphasizing that "there must be consequences for her actions," David implored House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) "to hold her accountable and remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from all her assigned Congressional committees at the very least."</p><p>There are additional groups demanding that Congress take disciplinary action against Greene. The Women's March on Saturday<a href="https://act.womensmarch.com/sign/expel-green-petition/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> called</a> on the House to expel Greene from the chamber, citing several examples of the "extremist opinions, inciteful rhetoric, and toxic lies that she supports."</p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6f3a139e048fc711e6425de76d9fcf76" id="02811"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1355564184692469775"><div style="margin:1em 0">Marjorie Taylor Greene’s extremist beliefs and incitements of violence cannot be tolerated. Period. Republicans ca… https://t.co/LcbjPlW6IV</div> — Women's March (@Women's March)<a href="https://twitter.com/womensmarch/statuses/1355564184692469775">1612026661.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><p>The Women's March was echoing a demand made the previous day by Muslim Advocates, a national civil rights organization fighting against Islamophobia and other forms of discrimination in the United States. In a <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/newswire/2021/01/29/rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-danger-muslim-members-congress-should-be-expelled" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">statement </a>released Friday, the group pointed out that Green has "suggested that <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2020/06/17/house-republicans-condemn-gop-candidate-racist-videos-325579" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Muslims do not belong in government</a>, tried to force Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) to <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/congress/marjorie-taylor-greene-visited-capitol-and-tried-get-reps-ilhan-omar-and-rashida-tlaib" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">re-swear their congressional oaths on a Bible</a> and even <a href="https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/juliareinstein/marjorie-taylor-greene-qanon-gun-facebook-squad" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">posted a picture</a> of herself holding a gun next to them."</p><p>Calling for Greene's immediate expulsion, Scott Simpson, Muslim Advocates public advocacy director, said that every minute Greene "remains in office is a minute where [Democratic Reps.] André Carson, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, their colleagues, and their staff in Congress are in danger."</p><p>"Each day," Simpson continued, "we learn more about Greene's recent history of spreading dangerous conspiracy theories, encouraging violence against public officials, and making bigoted statements about Muslims, Jews, and other marginalized communities."</p><p>"This behavior is an embarrassment to the U.S. Congress," he added, "and presents a real danger to the people of color who have to walk the same halls with Greene each day."</p><p><br/></p> <p><br/></p> <p><br/></p><p>As <em>Common Dreams</em><a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/01/29/after-altercation-rep-cori-bush-move-office-away-far-right-marjorie-taylor-greene" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> reported</a> Friday, Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), a Black woman and prominent progressive, was forced forced to relocate her congressional office to protect her "team's safety" after Greene and members of her staff "berated" Bush in the hallway and harassed her on social media. </p><p>Another progressive group, Indivisible, on Friday encouraged people to <a href="https://indivisible.org/demand-your-representative-expel-marjorie-taylor-greene" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tell their representatives</a> to support Rep. Jimmy Gomez's (D-Calif.) <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/jimmy-gomez-marjorie-taylor-greene-resolution-to-expel-from-house_n_60142cf0c5b6bde2f5bee9ff" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">resolution</a> to expel Greene from office.</p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b0a5e775ef326135cec7c47983af33f0" id="6e438"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1355338890165542912"><div style="margin:1em 0">Marjorie Taylor Greene is a seditious, hateful, QAnon-supporting, racist, Islamophobic, anti-Semitic congresswoman… https://t.co/qIHDka4aLE</div> — Indivisible Guide (@Indivisible Guide)<a href="https://twitter.com/IndivisibleTeam/statuses/1355338890165542912">1611972947.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><p>Gomez must convince 70 House Republicans to support removing Greene from the chamber in order to attain the two-thirds majority required to pass the resolution, but other Democratic lawmakers have proposed an alternative that has a higher likelihood of success.</p><p>Reps. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) and Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) announced Friday that they will introduce a resolution next week to formally censure Greene and call for her resignation, as <em>Common Dreams</em> <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/01/29/freshmen-dems-lead-resolution-censure-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-and-call-her" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported</a>. Unlike Gomez's measure, Jacobs and Williams' resolution would only require a majority vote in the Democrat-controlled House.</p><p><a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01/29/gop-marjorie-taylor-greene-463860" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">According to</a> <em>Politico</em>, McCarthy's office has said the GOP leader will "sit down for a conversation with Greene next week."</p><p>"But whether McCarthy decides to punish Greene will depend on how that meeting goes," the news outlet noted. "McCarthy had a similar face-to-face meeting in 2019 with former Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) after he defended white nationalism in an interview with the<em> New York Times</em>. The Iowa Republican showed little remorse during their interaction, and shortly afterward, McCarthy booted King from his committees."</p><p>As the HRC's David put it, "The integrity of our democratic institutions should be important to all elected officials regardless of political party. Accordingly, McCarthy should act—and act urgently."</p><p><br/></p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trending
Latest
Videos
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.