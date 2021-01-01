'Tampon tax' scrapped in Britain
Tampon tax abolition in UK - Sanitary products are seen on shelves at a supermarket. A tax on sanitary products has been abolished in Britain, in a change hailed by the government as a result of Brexit. - Jane Barlow/PA Wire/dpa

A tax on sanitary products has been abolished in Britain, in a change hailed by the government as a result of Brexit. The levy, known as "the tampon tax," saw 5 per cent added on to the price of sanitary towels and tampons as they were classed as "luxury items". It was applied under EU member state law, but as Britain has left the bloc it no longer applies. According to figures from Britain's Treasury, it will save women roughly 40 pounds (54 dollars) over their lifetime. In March, Chancellor Rishi Sunak told lawmakers the tax would be abolished as Britain had left the European Union. "I'm pro...