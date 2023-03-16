Taxpayer-funded vouchers in Florida go mostly to religious schools. ‘Pay for it yourself,’ rabbi says

"The people really want the truth, for a long time they thought that the media was very biased -- they thought that," said host Whoopi Goldberg. "So when somebody comes along and says the media is very biased, doesn't tell you the truth and then you sit with that person and you hear what they say and they are not telling the truth, you go wait a minute. People started going what is wrong here? I just think, you know, as a nation, we have an ability to make decisions and make the right people -- put the right people where they're supposed to be."

Co-host Sunny Hostin said hyper-partisan lawmakers were simply exploiting a structural flaw in media coverage.

"This is just how the news works," Hostin said. "If it bleeds, it leads, we know that. Sara [Haines] and I have been doing news for long enough. I think, I found a little bit of, I don't know, some highlights in this report. I was pleased there were so many bipartisan Eepublicans that I had never heard of, they gave us an entire list. I thought maybe that's where the media needs to be a little bit better."

"Ratings are king," co-host Joy Behar added. "That's the problem."

Conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin said the panelists debate whether to discuss Greene's antics whenever she comes up in pre-show meetings.

"By the way, we talk a lot in our 'hot topics' meeting when we get the craziest thing Marjorie Taylor Greene said," Griffin said. "We debate, is there an actual value to talk about this? The 'national divorce,' we agreed it was dangerous and we need to take it on. We don't take it on if she's just being crazy."

