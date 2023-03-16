Taxpayer-funded vouchers in Florida go mostly to religious schools. ‘Pay for it yourself,’ rabbi says

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS
ORLANDO, Fla. — Most Florida students using state vouchers to pay for private school spend their scholarships at religious schools, as their parents select campuses where lessons from the Bible, the Torah and the Quran are taught alongside traditional academics. At two of Central Florida’s Islamic schools, girls must wear hijabs, a head covering worn by some Muslim women, as part of their school uniforms. IBN Seena Academy — its mission to nurture children “in an Islamic environment” free of the “evils of modern society” — and Leaders Preparatory School combined received more than $1.6 million...