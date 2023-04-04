Tech companies plan hundreds more Bay Area job cuts as layoffs worsen
Roku's company logo is seen in front of Roku headquarters on Nov. 18, 2022, in San Jose, California. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEWARK, Calif. — Streaming titan Roku and electric vehicle maker Lucid Group have sketched out plans for fresh Bay Area job cuts, together adding hundreds of workers to the region’s worsening layoff toll. Lucid has decided to chop 133 jobs in Newark and Roku intends to slash 91 jobs in San Jose, the tech companies stated in separate WARN letters that they sent to the state Employment Development Department. “Changing business needs require us to reduce our workforce,” Ross Boughton, an associate general counsel with Lucid, wrote in the WARN notice filed with the EDD. The Lucid layoffs are slat...