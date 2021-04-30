Did Ted Cruz just accidentally drop a major confession​?

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) recently announced in the Wall Street Journal that he will no longer accept high-dollar donations from corporations in an effort to stand firmly on principle. However, he also accidentally dropped a major confession in the process, according to conservative Mona Charen.

According to Charen, writing in The Bulwark, the Republican lawmaker's motivation centers on his need to distance himself from what he describes as the "'watch-me-woke-it-up' CEOs who have 'parroted the radical left's talking points about the Georgia election law."

Cruz is reportedly angry about the recent remarks made by Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey who condemned any forms of legislation that would "diminish or deter access to voting." In response, the Texas lawmaker scoffed saying, "the ones that allow several forms of identification, which the state provides free of charge, to request or cast a ballot? Or the measures that expand the number of days of early voting?"

However, the issue really centers on the controversial pieces of legislation that "restrict the number of dropboxes, limit the time in which an absentee ballot must be requested, impose stricter ID requirements for absentee ballots, and permit the Republican-controlled legislature to suspend county election officials, inter alia."

Merck's CEO Kenneth C. Frazier also ruffled Cruz's feathers with his remarks about the cluster of legislative pieces passed in Georgia. According to Frazier, "Georgia is the leading edge of a movement all around this country to restrict voting access." In a nutshell, Republican lawmakers have appeared to have "decided that rather than persuade voters to choose them, they will choose the voters," according to the publication.

Cruz has made it clear he severing campaign ties from the major corporations.

This is the point in the drama when Republicans usually shrug their shoulders, call these companies "job creators," and start to cut their taxes. Not this time. This time, we won't look the other way on Coca-Cola's $12 billion in back taxes owed. This time, when Major League Baseball lobbies to preserve its multibillion-dollar antitrust exception, we'll say no thank you. This time, when Boeing asks for billions in corporate welfare, we'll simply let the Export-Import Bank expire.

However, Cruz's comment revealed a little bit more about Republicans' perspective of corporations and what they really mean when they refer to corporations as "job creators."

The publication highlights: "Cruz is saying that all this time when Republicans were claiming that corporations were 'job creators,' it was really just code for 'they send me cash' and that also suggests "Republicans knew all about Coke owing back taxes and winked at it in the name of political compatibility and campaign contributions."

Although Republicans are working to find other ways to raise funding amid their hope of capturing more small-dollar donations, the truth is donations have declined for the conservative party over the last decade.