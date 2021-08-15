How the pandemic laid bare Ted Cruz and other Republicans' hypocrisy on their key policies

Republicans' contradictions have been magnified with the resurgence of COVID-19, a new op-ed explains.

As new variants of the coronavirus threaten the progress made toward combating the virus, the same Republicans who claim to be "fierce pro-life advocates and "champions against government interfering with businesses" have "belied their adherence to those signature policies for political gain," according to PoliticusUSA.

The publication accuses Republican lawmakers of having a "flagrant disregard for living, breathing American citizens and attempts to control private businesses for political gain is a direct result of the pandemic."

One example centers on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). During an interview with CNBC, the Republican lawmaker insisted he believes in "individual freedom."

"I believe in individual freedom. I believe in individual responsibility," Cruz said. "So I don't think anyone should make you take the vaccine. I don't think the government should, and I don't think your employer should. I think you ought to have the choice to make your own medical decisions with your doctor."

Cruz's remarks during that interview were the prime example of a double standard. As PoliticusUSA notes, Cruz is making "the precise argument in support of a woman's right to choose her own reproductive health; an argument the religious Republicans claim is a non-starter regarding women's reproductive rights because religion."



However, back in 2016, Cruz argued, "I am unequivocally pro-life, I believe that every life is a precious gift from God that needs to be protected from the moment of conception until the moment of natural death."

Like Cruz, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott (R) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) have have been widely criticized for their hypocritical policies where COVID is concerned.