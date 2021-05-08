Watch: A fake Trump supporter tricks Ted Cruz into bragging about his role in pushing the big lie

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) was caught on camera bragging that he "led the objections" on January 6 to try to overturn a free and fair election. Cruz has been highlighted, along with U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), as the top leaders who "amplified claims of election fraud" that "resulted in threats of violence against state and local officials around the country," according to an ethics complaint filed by seven Democratic Senators.

Lauren Windsor, who describes herself as an undercover reporter for The Undercurrent and runs a site dedicated to helping victims of Project Veritas, pretended to be a far right wing voter and asked Senator Cruz why he "didn't do more to fight for President Trump on January 6."

Cruz on camera brags that he "led the objections but the Senate voted it down."

"But you could have done more," she tells the Texas Republican. "I mean, we all know that Joe Biden didn't win this election. I know in my heart of hearts that Joe Biden did not win."

Cruz repeats himself, saying "I led the fight," but does not at any time say that President Joe Biden won the election or that he is legitimately the President. Instead he blames the other Senators for him not having "the votes."

Windsor moves on, asking Cruz what he's "going to do to stop Big Tech from silencing conservatives," a fake claim by the right that is proven false daily here. "Big Tech" sites like Facebook ignore their own rules and terms of service and give preferential treatment that "favors low-quality, far-right content" while strangling liberal news sites.

Cruz gets saved by his handler, who tries to move her along. He insists he's "gotta take pictures" but she's not ready to let him go.

"Are you going to stop Facebook and Twitter from canceling conservatives?" she asks.

"I'm leading the fight every day, OK?" Cruz, hand on his heart, replies.

Watch:

NEW VIDEO: @TedCruz wants you to know that HE led the effort to overturn the election in the Senate... take that, Josh Hawley! pic.twitter.com/eadMdgbc1B

— Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) May 7, 2021