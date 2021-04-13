Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley mocked as anti-capitalists after pledge to bring down companies they're miffed at
Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Mike Lee (R-UT) took the unusual position against the so-called "free market" on Tuesday, when they proclaimed their intentions to bring down corporations that they don't like.

The move came after corporations announced that they opposed Republican voter suppression laws, like the one in Georgia that spurred Major League Baseball to move the All-Star Game to Denver, Colorado. More CEOs are coordinating on a larger effort to pass a voting rights bill that will allow all American citizens equal access to the polls.

But the anti-business threats prompted many to call out their hypocrisy as well as their own defense of conservative companies who prompted conservative laws and legislation.

