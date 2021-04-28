Ted Nugent rants about ‘satanic haters’ who wished him dead during COVID bout

Sykes writes, "Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the Arizona election audit, which is surely one of the most guano-soaked bits of weirdness in our never-ending season of crazy…. They ordered the 'audit' despite the fact that three previous recounts had shown no problems and no evidence of fraud. Despite that, the GOP senators insisted on a hand recount of 2.1 million ballots cast in the county that represents two-thirds of the vote statewide.... Predictably, the 'audit' has so far been a clusterfuck."
The conservative pundit adds that although the Arizona audit is a ridiculous waste of time, far-right conspiracy theorists are taking it quite seriously.
Sykes explains, "The Arizona story is worth keeping an eye on for at least two reasons: (1) It will likely be used to feed the Big Lie and sundry conspiracy theories, and (2) it is an indication of the metastasizing crazy in the GOP."
Sykes discussed the Arizona audit during an April 26 appearance on MSNBC:
The Arizona audit isn't the only GOP "craziness" that Sykes discusses in his column. The conservative pundit also attacks Republicans for their "bullshit narrative" that Biden is declaring war on meat consumption and slams former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum's recent comments on Native Americans.
Santorum, during a speech for Young America's Foundation, made some clueless comments on U.S. history and told attendees, "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here…. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn't much Native American culture in American culture. It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty to practice their faith."
In response, Sykes writes, "Maybe Santorum could come to Milwaukee, named after the Algonquin word 'Millioke,' or Waukesha, from the Potawatomi word for 'fox,' here in Wisconsin, originally 'Meskonsing,' to discuss his understanding of the nullity of Native American culture. If he wants, he could also read up on the origins of corn, and peanuts, and cranberries."