Teen accused of hate crime in fatally stabbing black dancer at Brooklyn gas station is Christian, not Muslim, his family says

A victim was stabbed outside the Mobil gas station on Coney Island Avenue near Avenue P in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, in New York City, about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, police said. - Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — The teen accused of fatally stabbing a gay black man claimed to be Muslim during a standoff over voguing at a Brooklyn gas station, though his family says he’s Christian. A conflicting portrait of Dmitriy Popov emerged Monday as the 17-year-old, who surrendered Friday with his lawyer, was arraigned as an adult defendant on murder charges and ordered held without bail. The Midwood teen tried to go on the lam for a week after the killing by shaving his head and shutting off his phone in a failed attempt to evade the law, Assistant District Attorney Sarah Jafari said in court. But the ...