Teenager charged in connection with shooting of BLM activist
Black Lives Matter activist in critical condition after shooting - Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson (C) takes part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Trafalgar Square, London. Sasha is in critical condition in hospital after being shot in the head in the early hours of Sunday, according to her Taking The Initiative Party. - Victoria Jones/PA Wire/dpa
An 18-year-old man on Friday was charged with conspiracy to murder after a Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist was shot at a house party in London last weekend, the Metropolitan Police said.

Sasha Johnson, 27, was at a house party in Southwark in the early hours of Sunday when four men, who were dressed in dark clothing, entered the property from the garden and began shooting.

Johnson, who was shot in the head, remained in a critical condition in hospital.

Police on Wednesday arrested five people in connection with the incident and released four of them on bail two days later.

The fifth individual, a 18-year-old man from Lewisham in south London, has been remanded in custody and will appear in court on Saturday.

Johnson is an active member in the British BLM movement and a member of the Taking The Initiative Party.

Police previously said her shooting was not connected to her activism, however her party have said they are still concerned for her safety.