Teenager dies in northern Italy storms as fires close Sicily airport
A general view of destruction after a heavy storm. Strong hurricane gusts as well as heavy hailstorms and rain caused fallen trees, blocked roads and damaged houses. Stefano Porta/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Severe storms hit parts of northern Italy on Monday night, leaving one teenager dead after being hit by a tree. The metropolis of Milan and large parts of Lombardy were particularly affected by the rain, gale-force winds and heavy hailstorms. Images showed fallen trees blocking roads or lying on top of cars, damaged houses and roof tiles scattered on the ground. A 16-year-old girl died after being hit by a falling tree at a scout camp in Cedegolo in the province of Brescia, ANSA news agency reported. The rain was brief but intense in Milan, ANSA said, along with strong wind and hailstones, som...