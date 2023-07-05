By Maayan Lubell JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Tel Aviv's police commander said on Wednesday he was quitting the force, citing political intervention by members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right cabinet whom he said wanted excessive force used against anti-government protesters. Tel Aviv District Commander Ami Eshed did not name the far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir who had demanded tough action against protesters blocking roads and highways in unprecedented demonstrations against the government's contentious push to overhaul the justice system. Soon after Eshed's an...
Tel Aviv police chief quits, citing government meddling against protesters
July 5, 2023, 7:18 PM ET