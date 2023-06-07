By Viktoriia Lakezina KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -About 42,000 people are at risk from flooding in Russian- and Ukrainian-controlled areas along the Dnipro River after a dam collapsed, as the U.N. aid chief warned of "grave and far-reaching consequences". Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the collapse of the massive dam on Tuesday, which sent floodwaters across a swathe of Ukraine's war zone and forced thousands to flee. Ukraine said Russia committed a deliberate war crime in blowing up the Soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam, which powered a hydroelectric station. The Kremlin blamed Ukraine, s...
Tens of thousands at risk from flooding after Ukraine dam collapse
June 7, 2023, 1:38 AM ET