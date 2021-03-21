Tense China-US talks heighten need for improved crisis management: Chinese adviser

BEIJING (Reuters) - The failure of this week's U.S.-China meeting to build strategic trust has heightened the need for Beijing and Washington to improve crisis management regime, a senior Chinese military scholar and adviser told a Beijing forum on Saturday. After a fiery start, U.S. and Chinese officials concluded on Friday what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska, which laid bare the depth of tensions between the world's two largest economies at the outset of the Biden administration. "Now that we cannot depend on strategic trust, as shown by the ongoing Anchorage meeting, t...