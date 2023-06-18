'Terrible': UK minister sorry for lockdown-breaking party video

By Michael Holden LONDON (Reuters) -Senior British minister Michael Gove on Sunday described a video showing a party at the ruling Conservative Party's headquarters during a lockdown in 2020 as "terrible", as COVID rule-breaking gatherings continue to hang over the government. The video was published by the Mirror newspaper just days after a parliamentary committee ruled that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had wilfully misled lawmakers about rule-breaking lockdown parties at his office. The 45-second clip shows revellers partying in December 2020 when the British public in London were ban...