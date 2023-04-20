'Terrified of Gen-Z': Ex-Trump attorney blasted after encouraging GOP to make voting harder for college students

Republican attorney, Cleta Mitchell, urged fellow GOP members to join together in an effort to "limit voting on college campuses, same-day voter registration and automatic mailing of ballots to registered voters," The Washington Post reports.

Mitchell encouraged a room of conservatives to unify under enforcing these restrictive voting measures in a presentation titled "A Level Playing Field for 2024," during a recent Republican National Committee donor meeting in Nashville.

Executive Director of America Family Voices, Lauren Winsor, tweeted, "EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: Trump coup attorney Cleta Mitchell wants to 'combat' voting on college campuses, citing North Carolina and Wisconsin, and says that when Republicans win the state Senate in Virginia, they can eliminate 45 days of early voting and same day voter registration."

According to The Washington Post, which obtained audio from the attorney's presentation, the lawyer's report "focused on campus voting in five states — Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Virginia and Wisconsin — all of which are home to enormous public universities with large in-state student populations."

In the audio, Mitchell can be heard asking the audience, "What are these college campus locations? What is this young people effort that they do? They basically put the polling place next to the student dorm so they just have to roll out of bed, vote, and go back to bed."

The MAGA lawyer added, "The Left has manipulated the electoral systems to favor one side … theirs. Our constitutional republic's survival is at stake."

Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias, who The Post reports "has sued Republicans over their efforts to tighten student and youth voting laws," argued, "Mitchell's efforts appear aimed at making it harder for young people, who tend to vote Democratic, to cast their ballots."

Elias told The Post, "Imagine if in every place in this presentation where she references campuses, she talked about African Americans...Or every place she says students, she instead talked about Latinos. There is a subtle but real bigotry that goes on when people target young voters because of their age."

The Post reports:

Mitchell told her RNC audience that her organization, the Election Integrity Network, 'is NOT about winning campaigns,' according to the text of the presentation. But the slides gave little other rationale for why campus or mail voting should be curtailed. At another point in the presentation, she said the nation's electoral systems must be saved 'for any candidate other than a leftist to have a chance to WIN in 2024.'

Mitchell became known for supporting former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election by joining "the call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 when Trump asked Raffensperger to 'find' enough votes to overturn the result."

Social media users shared their concerns regarding Mitchell's speech.

MeidasTouch: "The Republican Party is terrified of Gen-Z. And they should be."

Gavin Newsom: "The @GOP don't even try to hide their voter suppression goals."

clinton williams: "So the GOP don't want early voting, absentee voting and now they don’t want college kids to vote…. Soooo, they are actually afraid of ppl voting.. I wonder why?"

Markos Moulitsas: "Republicans hate democracy"

@TheSGTJoker: "The @GOP plan to engage voters under 65yo is to block them from voting."

Rex Chapman: "They're terrified of young voters."

@DempseyTwo: "Nothing quite says Election Integrity like doing everything you can to disenfranchise those who would vote. Also, listen for the slight, yet still perceptible, disdain she has in her voice for young voters in a recent Supreme Court race in Wisconsin."

Jamie Lockhart: "Quite the admission that the Republican Party is out of touch with voters and needs to restrict access to the ballot to win elections and advance their extreme agenda."

Stu: "This is unbelievably corrupt GOP recognizes it isn't viable in the future as it's structured unless it essentially cheats"

@SpaceForceCad: "I hope #GenZ is paying attention. #MAGA does not want you voting. They know their days are numbered."