Top Oklahoma Republican facing multiple felony charges -- including conspiracy against the state

In deep red Oklahoma, one of the state’s top Republicans, along with his wife, is facing multiple felony charges and the possibility of up to ten years in prison if convicted, according to the Associated Press.

The Republican is Terry O’Donnell, who serves as speaker pro tempore of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. O’Donnell, AP reports, is accused of “misusing his power to change state law so his wife, Teresa, could become a tag agent.” But Mack Martin, O’Donnell’s attorney, told AP that O’Donnell denies breaking the law in any way.

“The most severe offense against the couple, conspiracy against the state, has a maximum punishment of ten years in prison and a $25,000 fine,” according to AP. “Grand jurors alleged the two submitted a fraudulent application to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.”

Republicans have supermajorities in both branches of the Oklahoma State Legislature: the Oklahoma House and the Oklahoma State Senate.