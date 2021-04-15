Tesla's Elon Musk claps back at Jim Farley, Ford with 'Tommy Boy' clip on Twitter
Ford will begin offering its new BlueCruise hands-free highway driving system to customers later this year. - Eric Perry/TNS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ford CEO Jim Farley have just exchanged smackdown tweets over the past 24 hours that thousands of people have characterized as Twitter gold. At issue: Hands-free driving. The competition for dominance is under scrutiny by consumers, industry analysts and shareholders. Billions of dollars are at stake. Tesla has been a technology leader and other companies are rushing to catch up, including Ford. Yet Tesla has also been in the news lately for federal crash investigations in Michigan and Florida to determine the role of driver-assist technology. On Wednesday, Ford unveile...