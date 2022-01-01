Tesla’s Trunk Latch And Rear Camera Recalls Expanded To China

Tesla's trunk latch and rear camera recalls have been expanded to include another 200,000 vehicles in China. Details on Tesla's trunk latch and rear camera recallsThe National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) had initiated a pair of recalls. Tesla's trunk latch and rear camera recalls initially affected about 119,000 Model S sedans in the U.S. and up to 356,309 Model 3 cars in the U.S., respectively. The trunk latch recall involves the latch for the front trunk, which may be misaligned in some vehicles...