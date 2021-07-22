Texas considers blacklisting Ben & Jerry’s ice cream: report

The state of Texas is investigating an ice cream company for potential blacklisting by the state.
"Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is considering blacklisting the popular ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's over its decision to stop doing business in Israeli-occupied territories," the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday.
The investigation comes after the company announced it would no longer sell its ice cream in "occupied Palestinian territory."
"We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry's ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT)," the company announced. "Although Ben & Jerry's will no longer be sold in the OPT, we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement."
In 2017, the Republican-controlled Texas legislation passed a law blacklisting companies that support the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel. However, as the newspaper notes, Texas appears to have no contracts with the ice cream manufacturer.
Read the full report.