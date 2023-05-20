Texas man who knocked out officer during Jan 6. Capitol riot learns his sentence

Donald Hazard, of Hurst, Texas, received a sentence of four years and nine months for physically attacking U.S. Capitol Police officers on Jan 6, 2021. - U.S. Attorney's Office/TNS/TNS
FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas man was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison Friday for assaulting law enforcement resulting in bodily injury during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia announced. “His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election,” the U.S attorney’s office said in a news release.