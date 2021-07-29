Texas Republican blasts McCarthy over mask mandate – Minority Leader’s response: Wait until I become Speaker
Rep. Chip Roy (screenshot)

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) on Thursday continued his diatribe over the newly-enacted House mask mandate, berating Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who urged him to be patient enough until he becomes Speaker of the House.

“This is bulls---. We need to lead," Congressman Roy "told McCarthy during a brief meeting of GOP lawmakers in a Capitol reception room," Politico reports.

On Wednesday Roy gave an emotional speech demanding his colleagues "shut this place down" over the mask mandate.

"McCarthy replied to a frustrated Roy," Politico adds, "that his plan is to win back the majority in 2022 and become speaker, the sources said. Their back-and-forth illustrates the mounting fury on the right about efforts by Capitol security officials to enforce mask-wearing rules amid the surge of Covid's Delta variant."

McCarthy's plan may not be viable.

Last month Salon reported the "House Minority Leader is in a favorability freefall, especially among the GOP's crucial MAGA bloc," which might explain why today he was caught dogwhistling a QAnon reference at a press conference.