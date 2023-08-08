Texas Republican ties US homeland security funding to border demands

By David Morgan WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A prominent hardline conservative from Texas urged his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday to withhold funding from the Department of Homeland Security unless President Joe Biden takes a series of controversial steps involving U.S.-Mexico border policy. Representative Chip Roy, a leading member of the House Freedom Caucus, laid out his demands in a letter to colleagues that called for the ouster of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and a $10 billion payment to compensate Texas for unilateral border actions by Governor Greg Abbo...