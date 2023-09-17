Texas Senate vote to acquit Paxton ends impeachment saga, but not his legal troubles
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on the Senate floor after the Senate lawmakers adjourned for deliberation during day nine of his impeachment trial, on Sept. 15, 2023, in Austin, Texas. - Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was acquitted Saturday on all articles of impeachment related to allegations of corruption and abuse of office. The historic Senate vote closes the chapter of a three-month saga that has highlighted stark divides within the state’s Republican Party. The Saturday vote, which followed a two-week trial in which senators acted as jurors, allows Paxton to return to work after being suspended in May. None of the votes on each impeachment article came close to the 21 votes needed to sustain it. It would have taken only one article to permanently remov...