Thai reformist Pita Limjaroenrat loses PM vote
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial-elect Pita Limjaroenrat (AFP)

Pita Limjaroenrat failed to reach the needed majority to become Thailand's next prime minister Thursday, according to an AFP count.

Votes are still being counted, but it is now impossible for the reformist frontrunner to win the necessary votes to become Thailand's next premier, setting the stage for a second round of voting in the Thai parliament.