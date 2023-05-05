The 10 best U.S. cities for high-paying jobs

By Brian O'Connell You can find high-paying jobs if you know where to look. With talk of a recession looming and good jobs harder to come by in select industries like technology and finance, it’s not outlandish to consider moving to a new city for better opportunities. In addition to higher pay, job seekers are increasingly on the hunt for flexible or hybrid work options and a greater sense of work-life balance. But some people can be limited by the place they live. When local jobs are scarce, you may find yourself jumping on an opportunity that isn't a good fit, locking you into an unfulfilli...
Madison Cawthorn pleads guilty to bringing a loaded gun through TSA checkpoint
May 05, 2023
Former Noth Carolina GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn pleaded guilty on Friday to bringing a loaded handgun through a TSA checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport last year, CNN reported.
Cawthorn pleaded guilty to a third-degree misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, avoiding a trial that was set to begin on Friday. He was fined $250 and his firearm will be returned. He does not have to serve probation.
“Mr. Cawthorn accepted responsibility for this mistake. Law enforcement noted his cooperative attitude at every step. He chose to resolve this case in a manner that would ensure his uninterrupted right to possess a firearm. He remains staunchly committed to responsible gun ownership,” his attorney Missy Owen said.
As CNN points out, the April 2022 incident was the second time in just over a year that Cawthorn with a gun by airport officials. "In February 2021, agents at the Asheville Regional Airport found an unloaded gun and a loaded magazine in Cawthorn’s carry-on bag, according to reporting from the Asheville Citizen-Times. Cawthorn’s weapon was 'secured at the airport and he retrieved it after his flight,' the newspaper reported, citing the airport spokesperson. In July 2021, when the story was published, a Cawthorn spokesperson told the Citizen-Times that the congressman had brought the gun 'by mistake.' He was not charged in the incident," CNN's report stated.
Cuba finally celebrated May Day on Friday, four days late, after the original celebration of workers was postponed due to the risk of rain and trimmed down as a result of a fuel shortage.
The May 1 celebration is usually a grandstand event in the communist island nation.
Thousands of people from all over the country descend on the capital by bus to congregate at Revolution Square before beginning a parade.
But this year, the Havana residents were asked to instead head on foot to the parade along the iconic Malecon promenade, while smaller festivities were organized in other neighborhoods.
The only buses to bring workers to the event came from nearby municipalities.
And instead of putting on a massive commemoration on the central square that marks the highest point in the city, a much more low-key celebration took place by the coast.
A fuel shortage lasting more than a month has greatly complicated the daily lives of ordinary Cubans.
Even President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his wife Lis Cuesta walked to the promenade to take part in the "revolutionary reaffirmation," alongside his predecessor Raul Castro.
"This change of location is consistent with the current limitations on fuel insurance as part of the complex economic situation our country is going through," said Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, general secretary of CTC Cuban workers' union.
Cuba is suffering its worst economic crisis in three decades, exacerbated by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and American sanctions.
It has left the country with frequent shortages of food, medicines and fuel, with soaring inflation also hurting the local economy.
© 2023 AFP
'Great American patriots': Trump says DOJ 'destroying lives' after Proud Boys conviction
May 05, 2023
A day after four Proud Boys leaders were convicted of seditious conspiracy for their part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, former President Donald Trump hit out at the FBI for ruining the lives of “patriots.”
“The DOJ and FBI are destroying the lives of so many Great American Patriots, right before our very eyes,” he said on Truth Social.
“The Court System is a RUBBER STAMP for their conviction and imprisonment. All this while the Radical Left protects and coddles extremists and murderers at a level, and with intensity, never seen before. GET SMART AMERICA, THEY ARE COMING AFTER YOU!!!”
Proud Boys leaders Ethan Nordean, Joe Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Enrique Tarrio were found guilty of seditious conspiracy Thursday. A fifth Proud Boy, Dominic Pezzola, was acquitted of that charge but convicted on others.
IN OTHER NEWS: Democrats have an 'arsenal' of options to bring down corrupt Supreme Court justices: report
The Washington Post reached out to a Trump spokesperson to ask if the Truth Social post was directed at the Proud Boys verdict, but didn’t get a response.
Trump has publicly stood by those arrested for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the deaths of five people.
He has said he would give pardons to convicted rioters if he became president, and he plays a song recorded by prisoners being held in connection to the attack at his rallies.
