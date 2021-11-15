The Chinese woman convicted of trespassing at Trump’s club was deported to China
Composite image, White House picture of President Donald Trump and Mar-a-Lago

MIAMI — A Chinese businesswoman who was held in immigration custody for two years after serving her eight-month prison sentence for trespassing at former President Donald Trump’s exclusive Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago, was deported over the weekend and arrived in China on Sunday, according to federal authorities. Yujing Zhang, 35, had finished her sentence and was transferred to immigration custody in early December 2019, officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement said. But she was held at the Glades County Detention Center for three times as long as her prison term mainly because of de...