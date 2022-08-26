'The former president is going to be prosecuted' says ex-FBI top attorney

Andrew Weissmann, the former General Counsel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, says former president Donald Trump will be indicted, based on his reading of the unsealed redacted affidavit used to obtain the “search and seize” warrant for Mar-a-Lago, unsealed by a federal judge Friday at noon.

“I have to say, when I read this today my big overarching takeaway is – and I know this is just a prediction and speculation, but I say it’s an educated one – is that the former president is going to be prosecuted,” said Weissmann, who began his DOJ career as a federal prosecutor successfully trying Mafia crime boss cases.

“I don’t see how you cannot” prosecute Trump, he continued. “Given this information, not just that it’s so clear that there is an active, thorough investigation and just how much was done here, but when you compare it to precedent, we compare it to General Petraeus, which happened when I was at the Bureau,” he said speaking of the former CIA Director who was arrested and prosecuted for sharing confidential material with his biographer.

“It is this, what we’re seeing is so much worse, both in terms of the volume [of documents], the length of time, and then the sort of repeated obstruction and false statements that were made,” Weissmann, who also served as the deputy director and then director of the FBI’s Enron Task Force, chief of the criminal fraud section of the U.S. Department of Justice, and then worked on the special counsel team headed by Robert Mueller.

“I don’t see if you’re somebody like Merrick Garland, who is a former judge who thinks about precedent, about treating like defendants equally, I don’t see how you avoid that conclusion in this case.”

Weissmann is not the only one who thinks today’s developments ensure a Trump arrest.

David Laufman, a former Chief of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section (CES) in the National Security Division at the Department of Justice (DOJ), says: “If I were President Trump and his attorneys, I’d be fearful of getting what’s called a ‘target letter’ in the not too distant future.”

Top national security lawyer Brad Moss agrees, “I have seen enough, folks. Donald Trump will be indicted in the classified documents matter. I’m placing my marker.”

Watch Weissmann below or at this link:

NOW WATCH: 'I don’t think anyone believes Joe Biden' Lara Trump told Fox & Friends

