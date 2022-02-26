The Kremlin accuses Facebook of censorship amid Ukraine invasion

The Kremlin accused Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB)’s Facebook of censoring Russian media and has limited access to the platform. According to Russia’s communication regulator, Facebook is ignoring requests to cancel restrictions and the fact-checking of information provided by four media outlets. Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Media RestrictionsAs reported by Reuters, Facebook is facing pressure from Moscow to lift the restrictions on RIA news agency, the Defense Ministry's Zvezda TV, and gazeta.ru and lenta.ru. By not complying with the Kremlin’s request, Meta is being accus...