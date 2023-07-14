The meds they bought were toxic. Now Gambian parents seek justice

By Edward McAllister DAKAR (Reuters) - Families of 20 Gambian children who died after consuming cough syrups made in India will take their government to court this month for allegedly mishandling drug imports – a rare step in one of Africa's poorest countries, where few have the means to challenge authorities. The parents' allegations and testimony, detailed in court documents shared exclusively with Reuters, paint the most comprehensive picture yet of the panic, confusion and heartbreak caused by the drugs in an already stretched medical system. From one mother who unwittingly continued to gi...