The meds they bought were toxic. Now Gambian parents seek justice

By Edward McAllister DAKAR (Reuters) - Families of 20 Gambian children who died after consuming cough syrups made in India will take their government to court this month for allegedly mishandling drug imports – a rare step in one of Africa's poorest countries, where few have the means to challenge authorities. The parents' allegations and testimony, detailed in court documents shared exclusively with Reuters, paint the most comprehensive picture yet of the panic, confusion and heartbreak caused by the drugs in an already stretched medical system. From one mother who unwittingly continued to gi...
McCarthy accused of letting far-right 'load up defense bill' with culture war changes
July 13, 2023
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday night was allowing far-right officials to "load up the defense bill with culture war amendments" to get their support for the bill, but the extreme changes are dead-on-arrival in the Senate, according to Rep. Jeff Jackson.
Jackson, a Democrat, said votes on abortion, pride flags, and library books dominated the late-night session.
"I’m on the House floor right now (11pm) and basically what’s happening is the Speaker is letting the far-right load up the defense bill with culture war amendments in return for their support of the bill. So we’re voting on abortion, Pride flags, CRT, DEI, library books, etc.," he wrote.
"The Speaker wanted to keep these amendments out but the far-right caucus threatened to sink the whole defense bill, so he relented and now the floodgates are open," Jackson added.
He further noted that the changes won't be a part of the final bill.
"BTW folks, all of these amendments are dead-on-arrival in the Senate. This is all just to polarize the vote and get folks riled up. In other words, it’s for show," Jackson said Thursday.
There was one surprise in the votes, according to Jackson.
"BUT in a bit of a surprise the amendment to keep the Confederate names for military bases - and to halt the renaming process currently under way - fails. 41 GOP voted no and that sunk it," the congressman said.
'Sign of the prosecution to come': Ex-prosecutor says Jack Smith 'embarrasses' Trump in new filing
July 13, 2023
Jack Smith's recently posted brief dismantling Donald Trump's request for a post-2024 election date was hailed by a former prosecutor who said Thursday he hopes it's a "sign of the prosecution to come."
The brief, which purportedly demolished the arguments made by Trump's team earlier in the week in an attempt to delay the classified documents trial until after the 2024 election, argued that the former president's reliance upon the Presidential Records Act in the criminal case "borders on frivolous."
Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, who previously saidTrump won't be able to take his usual route of blaming Democrats in his upcoming criminal trial for handling of classified documents because the primary witnesses in the indictment are from his own inner circle, appeared on MSNBC to discuss Trump's criminal case. He was asked about Trump's request for a continuance, as well as Smith's response.
"I love your characterization of his ten-page filing. You said Jack Smith hit back hard. I would agree with that," he told the host.
"This is a persuasive court pleading. A model of clarity, of brevity, of persuasion. It is only ten pages, double spaced. It's a quick, easy read. I would urge people to read it, because it is clear. Jack Smith and his team don't mince words. They don't pull punches."
Kirschner added that he was "really kind of excited" to read the brief, "because it feels like a sign of the prosecution to come."
"And I think that they are going to continue to insist on a timely trial date, and in fact on page one of this reading they highlight how the Trump defense team failed. And really, in its most important endeavor, when they filed their pleading on July 10th. They said judge, don't set a trial date," he said. "One of the first things Jack Smith pointed out, is that the Speedy Trial Act says the judge shall set a date certain for the trial to begin. So they really just sort of embarrass the Trump defense team's request and they don't let up for the ten pages. So I am encouraged that this is what we can expect from Jack Smith and his team."
Trump would have to 'not be in his right mind' to think he won in 2020: ex-GOP counsel
July 13, 2023
Former President Donald Trump's intent and motivations will play an essential role in the type of charges special counsel Jack Smith can bring against him in the Janaury 6 criminal investigation — as laid bare by his new meetings with Jared Kushner and Hope Hicks, asking them whether Trump truly believed he had had the election stolen from him.
Former GOP House counsel Sophia Nelson joined CNN on Thursday to break down her assessment of Trump's state of mind.
"I wonder, the fact that he is denying, or he may have believed he says — I see the face already turning," said anchor and former federal prosecutor Laura Coates. "You do not believe that? I take it. I see it. I receive it. But, legally speaking, what would be the consequence of him really believing that he won the election?"
"Look, you know this as a former prosecutor and I know this as an attorney: it goes to the state of mind, right?" said Nelson. "That is what he is trying to probe. Did he really believe this? Did he lose his mind? Because honestly, he would have had to not be in his right mind to believe that he won an election that he clearly lost, right?"
"Aides were telling him that he lost the election," Nelson continued. "You have texts from Fox personalities and others going back and forth on January 6 about, he needs to shut this down. You open with Cassidy Hutchinson in her testimony, which I think was devastating, right? And Mark Meadows and how they felt about the president's state of mind before January 6. And otherwise, Chris Christie has talked about it, right? Many times, on the campaign trail."
"I think there is no way that he believes that he won that election," added Nelson. "I think he decided he was going to take the election and overturn it. And if you really go back and look at Trump's rhetoric, starting as early as before the conventions of 2020, he was leading up to that. Well, I do not pledge to accept the results, I have to see. There was wishy-washiness. Giving a plausible deniability. Saying, I don't want to box myself in, like every other ordinary person who runs for president who says, yes, if I lose the election, I congratulate the other person and we do a transition and move forward."
Watch below or click the link here.
Sophia Nelson says Trump was "not in his right mind"www.youtube.com
