‘The President Participated’: Jan. 6 committee publishes damning text about Navarro, Meadows, and Trump
Trump speaks at the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6. (Screenshot via YouTube.com)

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is demanding former top Trump advisor Peter Navarro speak with them "about his role in the attempt to overturn the election."

Friday afternoon the Committee posted a damning "January 3 text to Mark Meadows," which they say reads: "I have details on the call that Navarro helped convene... to delay certification... including that the president participated..."

The Committee did not reveal who sent the text.

On Monday the Committee had voted to hold Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in criminal contempt of Congress.

"This seems like a big deal," Citizens for Ethics, a government watchdog, said in response to the text.

