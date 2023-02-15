The Rev. Al Sharpton leads Tallahassee protest against Gov. DeSantis’ policies on race

Ron DeSantis' policies on Black history education in schools, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. - Ana Ceballos/Miami Herald/TNS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In the shadow of the building where Gov. Ron DeSantis built a resume as a national politician, hundreds of mostly Black protesters led by the Rev. Al Sharpton on Wednesday made the case that a litany of the governor’s policies are an affront to the progress they have made over the past five decades. DeSantis, who is seen as a likely Republican presidential candidate in 2024, was portrayed as a national threat by civil rights leaders and Black Democratic state lawmakers who were at the rally. “What we are trying to do is make sure that Florida doesn’t set a national standard...