The Rev. Al Sharpton leads Tallahassee protest against Gov. DeSantis’ policies on race

"They take an opinion on everything I do but never ask me. So if you ever decide to ask my opinion I'd love to give it," McCarthy said with a finger-wag.

Opinion editor Tad Weber posted about the ordeal on the news site saying that clearly, he has a lot of work to do to become "McCarthy's BFF."

"McCarthy answered all the queries put to him," wrote Weber. "After about 20 minutes or so, he said he had to go, and began shaking hands with the reporters. I was the final person he came to."

Weber introduced himself and McCarthy went off.

“So you are the one who writes those things about me and never calls for my comment,” McCarthy fumed. “Why don’t you ever call for comment? You never get my side.”

It turns out Weber reaches out to McCarthy's office all the time and never gets a response, he said.

It's not unusual for reporters to clash with communications staffers. Sometimes they're asked for the member to comment and simply don't want to acknowledge an opinion column, thereby legitimizing it. It's unclear if that's what happened in this case, but McCarthy evidently never knew his office turned down comments to the Bee.

McCarthy offered his cell phone number after asking a staffer to confirm whether the Bee had called their office. That's when things took a turn.

Someone from the outlet GV Wire began taking videos with his phone.

"McCarthy saw the reporter point his phone camera our way, and like the pro he is, talked directly at it," wrote Weber.

That's when the video below begins. You can also click here for the video.