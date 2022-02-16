The US urges Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro to defend democracy in meeting with Putin

The InfoWars host responded to the subpoena of Enlow's phone records by seeking to add the security guard to Jones' existing lawsuit against the Jan. 6 committee, according to the report. After suing the committee in December to block a subpoena for his testimony, Jones appeared before the panel in January, but pleaded the Fifth to the bulk of questions.

"Frustrated by Jones’ efforts to protect his constitutional rights, the Defendants employed a tactic that they have used throughout the Select Committee’s proceedings," Jones' attorney Norman Pattis wrote in the filing. "They issued a subpoena for the communications of one of Jones’ employees, Tim Enlow, who they assumed was less financially able to defend himself against the subpoena. The purpose of this subpoena was to obtain, by third-party disclosure, the communications that Jones had refused to produce to the Select Committee and sought this Court’s intervention to protect his constitutional rights. ... Jones and Enlow claim that the subpoena issued to obtain Enlow’s communications was merely a back door to obtain Jones’ communications in the face of pending litigation seeking to protect those communications from the Defendants’ eyes."

