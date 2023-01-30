MAGA 'antagonists' have major plans for the House's most powerful committee
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) (Kevin Dietsch/AFP)

In order to be chosen as House speaker and win over far-right MAGA holdouts, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California had to make a lot of promises. And that includes giving choice committee assignments to the hardliners in his caucus.

Journalist Emily Brooks, in an article published by The Hill on January 30, takes a look at three of those lawmakers.

Brooks reports, “The addition of Republican Reps. Chip Roy (Texas), Ralph Norman (S.C.), and Thomas Massie (Ky.) to the House Rules Committee — one of the concessions from Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) that helped him secure the gavel — means that the frequent antagonists of leadership have the opportunity to create significant barriers to getting legislation to the House floor. But the three say that if they use their leverage, it will be to enforce the kind of open-process demands that fueled resistance to McCarthy in the drawn-out speakership battle."

Roy, Norman and Massie, according to Brooks, “could derail bills if they do not conform to their standards.” And Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts used the word “yikes” to describe the new rules process in the McCarthy-era House.

