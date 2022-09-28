‘They are the roots’: Puerto Rico’s elderly, hit hard by Hurricane Fiona, are also its heroes
Gilberto Pacheco Padilla, 65, stands in front of his wrecked wooden house after Hurricane Fiona floode Villa Esperanza in Salinas, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 23, 2022. - Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald/TNS

SALINAS, Puerto Rico — Deogracio Arce and Laura Mulero sifted through the belongings that Hurricane Fiona had toppled, destroyed or buried after flooding the bottom level of their home in nearly 5 feet of water. “Two cars, the washer, the dryer, the engine for the well, the generator,” said Arce, 70, pointing to ruined appliances and belongings strewn across dark mud and tumbleweeds. The couple’s black SUV landed away in a neighbor’s lot. Their red Toyota sedan filled up with mud. Mulero, an artisan, lost all her art supplies and the merchandise she made despite a constant shaking in her hands...