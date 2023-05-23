They fell in love at Swarthmore College, then went on to help save Rwanda's mountain gorilla from extinction
David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

When Amy Vedder was a student at Swarthmore more than 50 years ago and went on strike to protest the Vietnam War, the refrain from the college was one of support: "Go do something about it." Vedder and her husband, Bill Weber, also a Swarthmore graduate, took that lesson to heart as they pursued their careers and went on to become conservationists, she an ecologist and he a social scientist. Their interdisciplinary work together, stemming back to the late 1970s, helped to save the mountain gorilla from extinction in Rwanda. The couple helped the community see the benefit in turning Rwanda Volc...