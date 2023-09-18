'They would have done it to us': Trump thinks Republicans can oust Biden using 25th amendment

Donald Trump is urging Republicans to remove President Joe Biden from office by invoking the 25th Amendment, which in part details the process for removing and replacing a sitting U.S. President by his own Vice President and his own Cabinet, not Congress.

The 25th Amendment also allows for a sitting U.S. President to temporarily remove himself or herself from the responsibilities of office and officially had that responsibility to their Vice President, say, if the President were to undergo surgery and be under anesthesia, or in other cases where they decide they should not hold power for a limited time.

President Biden is in no way incapacitated, mentally or physically, and there is no reason he or his Vice President and Cabinet would take those extraordinary steps.

After listing issues that are either false or existed during his own presidency, Trump wrote, in all-caps, “I ask, why hasn’t the Republican Party begun the process of invoking the 25th Amendment against the worst & most incompetent President in the history of the United States, crooked Joe Biden? With these facts, they would have done it to us long ago!”

It’s unclear if the ex-president, whose own Cabinet members did discuss invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him, understands the process and purpose of the amendment.

Trump’s call for Republicans to invoke the 25th Amendment comes just days after some Republicans mocked the ex-president for several large gaffes in a speech over the weekend.