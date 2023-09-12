This 2019 tweet exposes Kevin McCarthy’s 'in your face hypocrisy' on Biden impeachment

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) announced Tuesday his support for a formal impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Kentucky) has been probing Hunter Biden's foreign business activities, and his critics have responded that so far, he has failed to prove bribery claims against President Biden.

In a September 24, 2019 tweet, McCarthy attacked then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) in response to House Democrats' investigation of then-President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into helping him dig up dirt on the Bidens.

McCarthy wrote, "Speaker Pelosi can't decide on impeachment unilaterally. It requires a full vote of the House of Representatives."

Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett finds that 2019 tweet ironic in light of McCarthy's push for an impeachment inquiry against Biden.

Hackett wrote, "Speaker Kevin McCarthy just launched an impeachment inquiry into President Biden WITHOUT a vote in the House," adding that McCarthy's 2019 tweet "is still up on his account."

NBC News' Garrett Haake wrote, "Announcing an impeachment inquiry without holding a vote to authorize it is the Congressional equivalent of Michael Scott 'declaring' bankruptcy. Committees don't get extra investigatory powers because the speaker says so. 2019 McCarthy thought so too."

Software developer Mimi Muteshi sarcastically posted, "News. Politicians are hypocrites."

Author Eric Segall accused McCarthy of "in your face hypocrisy."

Activist Richelle Woodley commented, "This stuff just writes itself.... literally."

Author Alan Lagwag wrote, "It's always hypocrisy with MAGA/GOP. They truly think rules don't apply to them. Have reporters ask him about this?"