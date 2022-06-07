This far-right Oklahoma Senate candidate wants God to ‘burn the place down’ because of Gay Pride Month
(Shutterstock.com)

Jarrin Jackson, a far-right Christian nationalist, MAGA Republican and conspiracy theorist running for a seat in the Oklahoma State Senate, hasn’t been shy about posting unhinged videos. Back in March, Jackson posted a video on Rumble that depicted him firing shots at an old printer — which he pretended was a Dominion voting machine. And now, he is calling for God to “burn the whole place down” because of Gay Pride Month.

June 1 marked the beginning of Gay Pride Month, an event that Jackson angrily rails against in an anti-gay video that People for the American Way’s Right Wing Watch warned against in a June 7 tweet.

The anti-gay video shows Jackson angrily declaring, “Pride Month is in full swing. I think it would be deliciously ironic and eternally entertaining if God comes back today, gets us up out of here, and then burns the whole place down. It would be amazing, not only because it would be just and righteous and deserving, but because everybody who celebrates this godlessness — which is very few, by the way — most people are doing it because they are coerced. They are compelled.”

In the video, Jackson goes on to say, “People find it disgusting, especially straight dudes…. whenever they see other dudes kissing. It is gross. Being gay is gay. It is the most disgusting, despicable, stupid thing ever. Insert barf emoji. And yet, we’re supposed to celebrate this?”

Outside of Oklahoma, Jackson’s Oklahoma State Senate campaign has been endorsed by Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers, another far-right MAGA Republican who pushes baseless conspiracy theories and promotes the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

