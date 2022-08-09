‘This is a national security issue’: Former FBI agents note key details about ‘raid’ on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Two former FBI agents are weighing in on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's execution of a search warrant Monday at the Florida residence of Donald Trump, the former President, which he called a "raid."

"This is a nat sec/CI issue," tweeted Asha Rangappa Tuesday morning, meaning national security and counterintelligence. Rangappa is an attorney, former FBI special agent, senior lecturer at Yale, and CNN commentator.

She was pointing to a tweet by another former FBI special agent, James Harris.

Harris has an extensive bio, highlights of which include his role at FBI HQ Cyber Division as a Program Manager and then Unit Chief (Acting), FBI Senior Liaison Officer to DHS Cybersecurity and Communications, and FBI Assistant Section Chief of the Counterterrorism Internet Operations Section. Earlier in his FBI career he says he "built up the largest Federal Cybercrime Task Force in the US."



Harris points to this section of a CNN article published Tuesday morning, written by seven CNN reporters:

"In early June, a handful of investigators made a rare visit to the property seeking more information about potentially classified material from Trump's time in the White House that had been taken to Florida. The four investigators, including Jay Bratt, the chief of the counterintelligence and export control section at the Justice Department, sat down with two of Trump's attorneys, Bobb and Evan Corcoran, according to a source present for the meeting."

Harris on Twitter highlights this sentence: "The four investigators, including Jay Bratt, the chief of the counterintelligence and export control section at the Justice Department..."



He tweets: "All you 'outraged' GOPers better cool your jets. You might be walking your rhetoric back really fast when you figure out what this seems to be. The devil is in the details."

In January the National Archives was forced to transport from Mar-a-Lago 15 cartons of documents and other items that, according to the Presidential Records Act and the National Archives, should have been turned over to the Archives.

The FBI's execution of the search warrant and reports that they left with a large quantity of documents suggests Trump might not have turned over everything taken from the White House.

Rangappa earlier Tuesday tweeted: "Ask yourself: What kind of info makes its way to the WH, and specifically to the president? —> HIGH LEVEL SECRETS. PDB stuff. Defense info. These aren’t low-level diplomatic cables or overclassified State Dept. correspondence. Just saying."