This tourist ad for Iceland perfectly mocks Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse

A new satirical travel ad from Iceland is mocking Facebook's recent name change to Meta and its VR-fueled metaverse dreams. “Introducing the Icelandverse" is a new campaign from Inspired by Iceland that parodies Mark Zuckerberg's recent and stilted video presentation re-introducing Facebook as Meta Platforms, Inc. (or “Meta"). In Zuck's mind, we'll all be interacting in a virtual three-dimensional world through avatars. Forgetting the good and/or dystopian aspects of that future digital space for a moment, Iceland just wants to take a gentle jab at the Facebook … sorry, Meta fou...
Marjorie Taylor Greene whines about being in Congress: 'I don’t want to have anything to do with politics!'
November 12, 2021
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday complained about having to work in the realm of politics, despite the fact that she chose to run for Congress.
While appearing on Steve Bannon's podcast, Greene lamented that too many Republicans in Congress were supposedly unwilling to do what she believes is necessary to stand up to President Joe Biden.
"The stupid Republicans that just won't push the line and won't cross the line and won't go far enough, because they're scared!" she fumed. "Because somebody might stand up and challenge them, or someone's going to write a bad news story, or simply whatever it may be!"
Greene went on to accuse Republicans of being weak later in the segment as well.
"It's not the Democrats that are screwing you, it's our own party," she lamented. "And that is what happened, just like you said, Steve, after the Tea Party wave back in 2009 and 2010, when we took over and things that were supposed to be better, the Republican Party turned around and failed us!"
Greene said that it was these failures that led her to run for Congress, even though she then said, "I don't want to have anything to do with politics."
7 things to know about a whistleblower's lawsuit against Louisiana attorney general Jeff Landry
November 12, 2021
A former, high-ranking state prosecutor filed a lawsuit last week against his former boss, Attorney General Jeff Landry, over Landry's alleged retaliation against the prosecutor for reporting sexual misconduct.
Matthew Derbes resigned from the Louisiana Department of Justice, which Landry leads, in April and shortly revealed himself to be a whistleblower who had complained about the head of the department's criminal division, Pat Magee, mistreating women at their office.
Landry and Magee are close friends — and Landry repeatedly denied that Magee had violated sexual misconduct policies. The attorney general continued the denials even as he cut Magee's pay and suspended him following an investigation into Magee's conduct.
Magee eventually left his job after the allegations against him went public. He was accused of making comments about the appearance of women working for him. He also discussed whether he would have sex with certain women who worked in the department, among other things.
Derbes said Landry forced him to quit his job as a result of Derbes complaining about Magee's alleged inappropriate behavior and broader misconduct at the office. Derbes now works in the Orleans District Attorney's office.
Landry could not be reached for comment about Derbes' lawsuit. The attorney general's office did not respond to emails and text messages Thursday evening.
Here's some of the specific allegations included in the lawsuit:
Derbes says Landry held back on pursuing an alleged child molester for political reasons
Derbes said his complaints about Magee weren't the only thing that made Landry angry at him.
The prosecutor alleges in his lawsuit that Landry gave a suspected child molester, Gregory Campo Jr. of Lafayette, preferential treatment because of a personal connection Landry had with Campo's family. Derbes said that while he was still working for the Department of Justice, he raised questions about the alleged preferential treatment.
“When [Derbes] asked about the disparate treatment of the criminal defendant to his superiors, he was advised the criminal defendant's family had a personal connection to Mr. Landry and had a relationship with Mr. Landry such that Mr. Landry did not want the criminal defendant prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the lawsuit states.
Derbes says Landry used money meant to help fight insurance fraud for other purposes
The lawsuit doesn't go into too much detail about this allegation, but it says repeatedly that Derbes learned that money which was supposed to go specifically toward fighting insurance fraud was being used for some other purpose in the Department of Justice under Landry. Derbes raised questions about the practice with his superiors, according to the lawsuit.
Derbes says Landry deliberately hid documents about sexual misconduct from the media
The prosecutor alleges the Department of Justice deliberately misclassified employees' complaints about sexual harassment from Magee such that the department could avoid turning them over in response to a public records request from a journalist. At least one reporter had requested to look at those records in December 2020.
Derbes says Landry limited scope of investigation into Magee's alleged misconduct
The outside law firm investigating Magee's alleged sexual misconduct while working for Landry was restricted, according to the lawsuit. The attorney general limited the investigation “in order to favorably skew any conclusion in favor of Magee," the lawsuit states.
Derbes says Landry accused the prosecutor of manufacturing documents for the media
Landry and Magee accused Derbes of purposefully creating a paper trail regarding the sexual harassment complaints about Magee such that a journalist would be able to find out about the allegations, according to the lawsuit.
Derbes also alleges that Landry and others at the Department of Justice manufactured documents of complaints allegedly lodged against Derbes in order to make Derbes look like a bad employee.
The prosecutor also says Landry's office purposefully released identifying information to the media about Derbes, that would cause a journalist to be able to identify him as the whistleblower on the allegations against Magee.
Derbes says Landry took away Derbes' job responsibilities
After Derbes lodged a formal complaint about conduct in the attorney general's office with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Louisiana Commission on Human Rights, Landry removed Derbes from his job duties in retaliation, according to the lawsuit. Derbes was forced to quit his job after being put in this position, the lawsuit states.
Derbes says Landry tried to interfere with Derbes' ability to get a new job
The lawsuit doesn't go into detail about this allegation but says that Landry interfered with Derbes' “replacement employment" and attempted to get Derbes fired from a job he took after leaving the state justice department. It's not clear whether the job referenced is Derbes' new position with Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams.
Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jarvis DeBerry for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter.
Trump superfan pleads guilty to bringing Molotov cocktails to Capitol riot
November 12, 2021
A 70-year-old U.S. Army veteran pleaded guilty to federal charges after he was arrested at the Jan.6 insurrection with nearly a dozen Molotov cocktails.
Lonnie Leroy Coffman, of Alabama, agreed to plead guilty Friday to felony weapons charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot, after police and FBI agents found his pickup truck parked behind the Library of Congress filled with weapons and ammunition, reported HuffPost.
"After they shut down the area because of the pipe bombs, a law enforcement officer spotted a gun on the seat of Coffman's pickup," the website reported. "A subsequent search of the truck turned up a 'loaded 9 mm Hi-Point handgun; a loaded Windham Weaponry rifle; a loaded Hatfield Gun Company SAS shotgun; several large capacity ammunition feeding devices loading with more than ten rounds of rifle ammunition; hundreds of rounds of ammunition; a crossbow with bolts; several machetes; camouflage smoke devices; stun gun' and 11 Molotov cocktails."
Coffman's truck was parked near the headquarters for both the Democratic and Republican national committees, which had been targeted by a pipe bomber who remains at large, and he was originally indicted on 17 counts.
He came to Washington, D.C., on Dec. 11, one day before another pro-Trump rally, and tried to meet with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), but a staffer described him as "unbalanced" or "not 100% there," while a family member described him as a "hermit."
Police also found a note in his pickup that singled out a Muslim congresswoman and praised a number of conservative public figures, and he had another note that contained contact info for Fox News hosts Mark Levin and Sean Hannity.
