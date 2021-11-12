This tourist ad for Iceland perfectly mocks Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse

A new satirical travel ad from Iceland is mocking Facebook's recent name change to Meta and its VR-fueled metaverse dreams. “Introducing the Icelandverse" is a new campaign from Inspired by Iceland that parodies Mark Zuckerberg's recent and stilted video presentation re-introducing Facebook as Meta Platforms, Inc. (or “Meta"). In Zuck's mind, we'll all be interacting in a virtual three-dimensional world through avatars. Forgetting the good and/or dystopian aspects of that future digital space for a moment, Iceland just wants to take a gentle jab at the Facebook … sorry, Meta fou...