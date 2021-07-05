‘You can’t quit the military’: GOP’s Thomas Massie brutally fact-checked for railing against mandatory vaccines for troops

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) tweeted out a link to an article detailing the U.S. Army's announcement that COVID vaccinations will be mandatory for recruits, claiming that he's been contacted by service members who claim they'll "quit" the military if forced to be vaccinated agains the virus.

"I've been contacted by members of our voluntary military who say they will quit if the COVID vaccine is mandated," Massie wrote. "I introduced HR 3860 to prohibit any mandatory requirement that a member of the Armed Forces receive a vaccination against COVID-19. It now has 24 sponsors."

But many pointed out in the comment thread beneath his tweet that one cannot simply "quit" the military.



















Have you ever served, sir? All of us have gotten dozens of mandatory vaccinations for readiness sake…(It's tough to fight on a ventilator). Would you support a bill allowing service members to opt out of deployments they disagree with? No. This is insanity.

That's nonsense. The military has required vaccinations for troops for decades. You want to undermine our military readiness & weaken our service members with I'll, disloyal soldiers who won't follow orders. Disgusting sedition from an elected official.

1) service members are fully vaccinated at all times



Face it. You're lying. No service members contacted you because they know they can't quit & if their superior officer tells them to get vaccinated, they raise their sleeve.

Dude. Soldiers can't just “quit". You're a sitting member of Congress and you don't understand how the military works??

