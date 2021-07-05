‘You can’t quit the military’: GOP’s Thomas Massie brutally fact-checked for railing against mandatory vaccines for troops
Screenshot via HBO/YouTube

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) tweeted out a link to an article detailing the U.S. Army's announcement that COVID vaccinations will be mandatory for recruits, claiming that he's been contacted by service members who claim they'll "quit" the military if forced to be vaccinated agains the virus.

"I've been contacted by members of our voluntary military who say they will quit if the COVID vaccine is mandated," Massie wrote. "I introduced HR 3860 to prohibit any mandatory requirement that a member of the Armed Forces receive a vaccination against COVID-19. It now has 24 sponsors."

But many pointed out in the comment thread beneath his tweet that one cannot simply "quit" the military.